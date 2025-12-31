As we close out 2025, some in the media are choosing to focus on Trump rage bait, but in my view, this is a poor strategy and misuse of limited time because most of America has become desensitized or tuned out the president.

In my opinion, it is more important to focus on what this administration is doing and how it is being stopped.

One of the consistent stories of 2025 centers around the Trump administration ignoring the law and then getting slapped down by the courts or forced to follow the law.

Before Trump retook office, there were fears that no guardrails would hold and that this presidency would trample rights and democracy.

In some areas, especially on the issue of immigration, Trump has acted lawlessly and violated the rights of citizens and non-citizens alike, but in terms of what the Trump administration has tried to do with an overreach of executive power to the governing structure itself, it has largely hit a brick wall in the form of the courts.

The courts have been the firewall against the Trump administration running completely wild. The courts have done what Republicans in Congress have refused to do by acting as a check on the Executive Branch.

It was fitting that as the year inched closer to its close, the courts had one more defeat in store for Trump.

