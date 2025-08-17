Never miss a single post from PoliticusUSA. You can get every video and every word by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump seriously thought that he would be able to go to Alaska, hold a meeting with a war criminal, speak for three minutes, then fly home, and all of the Jeffrey Epstein/crashing economy/failed presidency stuff would be forgotten.

Instead, many in the press are holding Trump to the bar that he set for himself. The president said that he wanted a ceasefire. Putin refused to agree, so Trump dropped the idea. Trump said that he wanted a peace plan, but it is clear that there has been no peace plan agreed to.

Trump came back from Alaska facing all of the same questions as when he left, and this has judging by his social media account made him very angry.

Trump posted:

It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!

If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA.

Like a toddler who is upset because they have failed, Trump now thinks that the war is stupid.

The biggest lie here was what he said about Joe Biden, which we will discuss below.