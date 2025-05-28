PoliticusUSA needs your support. If you are enjoying our ad-free stories, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s tariff fraud was exposed long ago and is a running joke among other nations of the world and among investors.

The world has caught on to Trump’s weakness when it comes to tariffs long ago, so it was only a matter of time before Trump was asked about it.

A reporter asked Trump, “ The Wall Street analysts have coined a new term called the Taco Trade. They're saying Trump always chickens out on your tariff threats, and that's why markets are higher this week. What's your response to that?”

Trump responded:

I kick out? Chicken out. Oh, isn't that a chicken out? I've never heard that. You mean, because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to a hundred and then down to another number.

And I said, you have to open up your whole country. And because, uh, I. I gave the European Union a 50% tax, uh, tariff. And they called up and they said, please, let's meet right now. Please, let's meet right now. And I said, okay, I'll give you till June nine. I actually asked them, I said, what's the date? Because they weren't willing to meet.

And after I did what I did, they said, we'll meet anytime you want. And we have an end date of July 9th. You call that chickening out because we have $14 trillion now. Invested, committed to investing. When Biden didn't have practically anything, Biden, this country was dying. You know, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.

Video:

I went to Saudi Arabia, the king told me, he said, you got the hottest com. We have the hottest country in the world right now. Six months ago, this country was Stone Cold Dead. We had a dead country. We had a country. People didn't think it was gonna survive. And you ask a nasty question like that, uh, it's called negotiation.

You set a number and if you go down, you know, if I set a number at a ridiculous high number and I go down a little bit, you know a little bit, they want me to hold that number. 145% tariff. Even I said, man, that really got up. You know how it got because of fentanyl and many other things and you added it up.

I said, where are we now? We're at 145%. I said, whoa, that's high. That's high. They were doing no business whatsoever and they were having a lot of problems. We were very nice to China. I don't know if they're gonna be nice to us, but we were very nice to China. And in many ways I think we really helped China tremendously because, you know, they were having great difficulty because we were basically going cold Turkey with China.

We were doing no business because of the tariff, because it was so high. But I knew that, but don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question.

Trump has been exposed.

His crackpot ideas are sending the economy into a slow motion crash. No one outside of the MAGA true believers thinks that the nation is in better shape than when Joe Biden left office.

Donald Trump seems bothered by the idea that he can’t measure up to Biden.

The tariffs are a total failure. Trump loves them because they are a way that he can make himself look strong and exercise unilateral power, but they are terrible economic policy, and when any consequences begin to be felt, Trump runs away.

