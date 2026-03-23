If American politics were a disaster movie, this would be the moment that the small tornadoes combined to form a giant storm that endangers everyone.

There is now a growing fracture between Trump and Senate Republicans, who are ready to make a deal with Democrats on TSA funding and put an end to the long lines at airports.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) took the proposed deal to Trump this weekend, and Punchbowl News reported that Senate Republicans were ready to support a deal that would have funded the rest of DHS, but not ICE and border patrol, but:

Trump said no, according to multiple sources. The president wants Republicans to stay in D.C. and keep fighting with Democrats over DHS funding and the SAVE America Act, the GOP’s voter ID and proof-of-citizenship bill.

Not only that, Trump warned that he’d publicly slam Senate Republicans if they left town for the upcoming recess. Trump also said he’d invite all the GOP senators and their families for Easter dinner at the White House. Some Republicans took that as a threat, not a reward.

The other shoe to drop is the SAVE Act, which Thune also provided an update on while talking to reporters on Monday.