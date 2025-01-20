PoliticusUSA depends on the support of its readers. Our stories are presented to you ad and sponsor-free. You can support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

For a person who some claim is such a good communicator, Donald Trump often speaks in a muddled and garbled way that leaves his comments open to interpretation.



What he said at his rally on Sunday has raised eyebrows.

Trump was speaking about Elon Musk when he said:

Pennsylvania after that. He landed that rocket nobody had ever seen. By the way, China can't do it, Russia can't do it, or come close.

It'll be ten years before they can do it. And the U. S. can't do it except for him. And it's pretty amazing. But he he did that. And then he journeyed to Pennsylvania, where he spent like a month and a half campaigning for me in Pennsylvania. And he's a popular guy. And he was very effective. And he knows those computers better than anybody.

All those computers, those vote counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. So it was pretty good. It's pretty good.

Video:

What exactly was Trump talking about with Pennsylvania’s vote-counting machines? It is unclear. Pennsylvania doesn’t use one type of voting machine. Depending on which county a resident lives in, they may vote by voting machine, or they may vote with a paper ballot that is scanned in. Pennsylvania uses different systems to count mail-in ballots in some parts of the state that are used to count the same-day vote, and every vote in the state leaves a paper trail.

So it appears that Trump has no idea what he is talking about, but Donald Trump also loves to brag about things that he thinks he’s gotten away with, so his comments have raised speculation that he and Musk had some dirty tricks going on Pennsylvania, but a manipulation of the vote count is virtually impossible in the Keystone State due to the diversity of voting systems and comprehensive paper trail.

What did you think about Trump’s comments about Pennsylvania’s “vote counting computers?” Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment