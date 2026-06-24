By all accounts, Trump’s meeting on Capitol Hill with Senate Republicans was a total disaster. The meeting was supposed to be about mending fences and easing tensions, but Trump showed up and proceeded to rant about all of his grievances.

Some Republicans have believed for at least the last month or so that the president is trying to lose the Senate for his party. It is a growing concern among Republicans that Trump is trying to sink his own party.

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The idea is crazy because common sense dictates that a Democratic victory in November will make Trump a lame duck and his presidency will be virtually over, but for a president who is desperate not to let go of the spotlight, could it be that he is so desperate to be the only Republican game in town that he would be happy to see the House and Senate majorities gone?

If Republicans lose the House and Senate, Trump will be his party’s center of attention. It is the attention that he has craved for decades and is refusing to let go of ahead of the 2026 and 2028 elections.

Trump apparently is willing to go so far that he would threaten his own party with election defeat if they do not do what he wants.