The White House told the American people that Trump left the G7 after less than one day because he had to rush home to deal with the war between Iran and Israel. So far, Trump’s idea of dealing with the conflict involves a reality show style cliffhanger where he is announcing where he is going to hand the bunker busting bomb to Bibi or still him at the altar of partnership in a new Middle Eastern war.

Trump has reportedly approved a plan for US forces to join the Israeli strikes in Iran, but he hasn’t given the final order yet.

If Trump didn’t leave the G7 to deal with a new war in the Middle East, then why did he go?

The real reason is as petty as has come to be expected of Donald Trump.

Pravda Ukraine wrote about a Financial Times report that Trump split from the meeting because he was mad at Zelenskyy and Macron: