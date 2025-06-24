PoliticusUSA provides news and views every single day in a way that the mainstream media won’t, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump really thought that this ceasefire deal, which it is dubious whether Israel and Iran were fully on board with, was going to get him a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump even tried to name their conflict the 12 day war, and gave himself credit for ending it.

Then the sides kept fighting.

Iran and Israel didn’t listen to Trump., and with his Nobel Peace Prize up in smoke, Trump threw a fit and told reporters:

They (Iran) violated it, but Israel violated it too. As soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped the load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before.

The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know when, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours. You don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on 'em. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel's going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land that was shot, perhaps by mistake that didn't land.

I'm not happy about that. You know what we have, we basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*ck they're doing.

Video:

If Trump seriously wanted to end the fighting, he would not have dropped bombs on Iran. Trump isn’t angry because both sides seem to have ignored him, or Israel definitely ignored him. What has really made the president mad is that he keeps angling for a Nobel Peace Prize, only to keep doing things that encourage more war.

Trump isn’t getting his Nobel Peace Prize, and America has never been more ignored and disrespected than it has become during his presidency.

What do you think about Trump’s fit? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

