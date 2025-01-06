Trump Throws A Fit, But Still Hasn't Figured Out That Biden Outsmarted Him
Trump claimed that he is going undo Biden's last minute environmental orders, but Trump still doesn't know that he can't.
This Is What Happens When Somebody Who Doesn’t Know How To Govern Thinks He Can
This really isn’t fair.
Joe Biden has more than half a century of experience governing at the federal level. Donald Trump technically has four years, but given that during his first stint in the White House, Trump spent more time on the golf course than guiding legislation through Congress, Biden has a major experience and intellectual advantage that he is putting to use during his final days in office.
Trump angrily posted on Truth Social, “Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes. Fear not, these “Orders” will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!”
Apparently, what triggered Trump was Biden's use of a 1953 law to ban the expansion of offshore drilling in US waters.
Trump thinks that he can overturn the order when takes office, as I wrote in The Daily, he can’t, “On the issue of offshore drilling, it could take years for the matter to work its way to the Supreme Court and for the court to rule on the Biden ban. Even if the court overturned it, Trump could be on his way out of office before it happened, and the next Democratic president could reinstitute the Biden ban. There aren’t enough votes for it in the House and Senate to reverse a Biden ban, so it looks like this move by Biden will screw up a big part of the Trump agenda.”
The law has no provision to reverse Biden’s order. Trump can try to issue an executive order reversing Biden’s order, but his administration will be immediately sued and likely lose in court because Biden got a record number of federal judges confirmed during his term. Plus, this matter was already litigated during Barack Obama’s second term, so Trump will have an uphill battle at best.
Donald Trump remains ten steps behind.
Joe Biden outsmarted Donald Trump, but the president-elect doesn’t even know it yet.
I suggest drilling on the beaches where Mar-a-Lago and Ivanka's house and the houses of all the MAGA fans are. If I remember correctly, even DeSantis is opposed to off shore drilling off his state.
Biden is way over Trumpler's head in intelligence. Is he getting old, yes. Is he smart, yes. My dad was in his 90's when he came up with an idea for helicopter blades. He sent it to the head of Boeing Helicopters. The head of Boeing Helicopters wrote back my dad "Chuck, our supercomputers just figured that out, good job." Think about it. He was at the top of his game in aircraft flight test and was with Kelly Johnson and such since 1938. There is something to "Real Experience." I have 50 years into civil rights and busting fraud. Experience.
Trumpler, Vanceler, and Muskler are just loud mouthed idiots who think they know things they know nothing about as they are so delusional in their outlook on themselves. They think Biden and many others are idiots when it is them.