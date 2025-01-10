Support news and views that share your values without bending the knee to anyone. Join PoliticusUSA and support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The Supreme Court Doesn’t Save Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump frantically appealed to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to get sentencing for 34 felonies in the state of New York delayed. Not even a conversation with Justice Samuel Alito that came under scrutiny could sway the court.

In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled:

The application for stay presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied for, inter alia, the following reasons.

First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal.

Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of “unconditional discharge” after a brief virtual hearing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the three liberal justices to deny Trump a delay in sentencing.

A majority on the Supreme Court didn’t just reject Trump. They embarrassed him.