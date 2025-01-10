Trump To Be America's First Felon President As SCOTUS Humiliates Him While Denying Sentencing Delay
Donald Trump will return to the White House as America's first convicted felon president after the Supreme Court refused to delay his sentencing.
The Supreme Court Doesn’t Save Trump
President-Elect Donald Trump frantically appealed to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to get sentencing for 34 felonies in the state of New York delayed. Not even a conversation with Justice Samuel Alito that came under scrutiny could sway the court.
In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled:
The application for stay presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied for, inter alia, the following reasons.
First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal.
Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of “unconditional discharge” after a brief virtual hearing.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the three liberal justices to deny Trump a delay in sentencing.
A majority on the Supreme Court didn’t just reject Trump. They embarrassed him.
