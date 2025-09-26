The voters who were on the fence and cast their ballots for Donald Trump in 2024 thought that they were voting for someone who would get rid of inflation and lower prices on day one, to use Trump’s own words.

What they are getting is something very different.

The government is about to shut down because Trump refuses to meet with congressional Democrats to secure the votes that he needs to keep it open.

A government shutdown will do economic damage, but apparently not enough to please Donald Trump because the president also announced a new round of tariffs on his social media platform.

Trump posted:

Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. “IS BUILDING” will be defined as, “breaking ground” and/or “under construction.” There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Just for kicks, Trump also hit the home building and renovation sector:

We will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture. The reason for this is the large scale “FLOODING” of these products into the United States by other outside Countries. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

He will also impose a tariff on heavy truck manufacturing, because he doesn’t understand that his tariffs are harming the manufacturing sector.

On the day the government shuts down, the man responsible for the shutdown will also raise prices on prescription drugs.