Republicans and Trump keep telling the American people how great the tax cuts for the rich bill will be for the country. If the bill was as good as Republicans say, they should be holding a signing ceremony in primetime with all of the Republican members of the House and Senate who voted for the bill flanking Trump as he signs the legislation into law.

It would be a moment to celebrate if this legislation were good for the American people, but actions speak louder than words, and how this White House is handling the timing of the signing of the bill should tell the American people everything that they need to know.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X, “I am now told that this signing ceremony will be at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Seems like it's a moving target.”

Five PM on the 4th of July is not a time to make a big announcement to the American people. Any time on the Fourth of July is not the day to sign massive legislation that will impact the lives of the American people.