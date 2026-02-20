The Trump administration should have been prepared for this.

Almost every expert outside of MAGA was expecting that this Supreme Court would overturn Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS ruled that Trump did not have the power to impose tariffs without a legislative basis, which meant no president can make up their own taxes or laws.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported on Trump’s initial reaction while he was meeting with governors:

I am told that they are meeting, discussing how they are going to respond, but we have learned more about what happened in the room when President Trump was with those governors and he learned of the Supreme Court decision.

Apparently, the breakfast had been going well. They were working together, and then President Trump became enraged. He started ranting about the decision, not only calling it a disgrace, but started attacking the courts at one point. Saying these f-ing courts, but using the actual language there. We know that President Trump does use expletives on quite often when he is enraged in particular.

Video:

Trump made the tariffs one of the centerpieces of his presidency, and the Supreme Court blew a hole in them.

