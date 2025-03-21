Elon Musk was reportedly set to get a secret briefing at the Pentagon on the US war plan for China, but The New York Times published a story about Musk getting access to secret and classified info, so the White House called off the briefing, and Trump blew a gasket.

Trump said in the Oval Office:

Elon has businesses in China and he would be susceptible perhaps to that but it was such a fake story. The New York Times is just as fake as CNN and MSDNC and people laughed at that story who would do such a thing and the first thing I dd is I called Susie and I called Pete I said "Is there any truth to that?" and they they said "It's ridiculous." No, he's over there to talk about cost you Might want to address that, Pete? Elon was over there today to address cost DOGE thing called DOGE which you've heard about. Pete?

Pete Hegseth said, That's exactly right, Mr. President. You pointed out it was a fake story we we pointed out it was uh It was meant to sort of undermine whatever relationship the Pentagon has with Elon Musk. Elon Musk is a patriot. Elon Musk is an innovator. Elon Musk provides a lot of capabilities our government and our military rely on and I'm grateful for that. We welcomed him today to the Pentagon to talk about DOGE, to talk about efficiencies to talk about innovations. It was a great informal conversation. The rest of that reporting was fake there was no war plans there was no Chinese war plans. There was no secret plans. That's not What we were doing at the Pentagon.”

Trump jumped back in:

I might add that I think Elon if you if they ever wanted to do that I think Elon wouldn't do it. I think he wouldn't do it. He wouldn't want to put himself in that position, but if you read what's out of The New York Times, it's such a dishonest newspaper it's such garbage it's you ynow it used to be called all the news that's fit to print.

Well, it's all the news that's not fit to print. They have fake sources, or they don't have sources I think they make most of it up, but this was a made up story by The New York Times. I call it the failing. It's a failing newspaper it's failing and they shouldn't do that they really are the enemy of the people and something else.

We really we do need honest journalism and this you know we've made such big strides over the last two months but we just need honest journalism and we don't have it when you have a CNN. I watch. You have to watch these people every once in a while just to see where they're coming from and it's so dishonest. MSNBC is I think robably worse and they're both doing horribly in the ratings I think they're going to be turned off I don't think they're not doing any ratings.

Video:

Trump Seems Mentally Gone And Appears To Have No Idea What’s Going On

The President Of The United States didn’t know that a private citizen was about to get a classified brief, and had to call his chief of staff and defense secretary to find out. If Trump’s excuse is true, it would appear that he has no idea what is happening in his own administration.

The protests of Trump and Hegseth and the Trump track record of calling true stories fake indicate that The New York Times was accurate.

When Trump talked about the great media made on the media in the last two months, he was referring to the fact that his administration has taken over the White House Press Pool, the self-censorship that mainstream media is doing, and his administration’s crackdown on press freedom.

Trump’s rant sounded more like a parent or grandparent that is slipping away than a president.

America’s national secrets seem to be in danger., No cries of fake news can distract from a very troubling scene in the Oval Office on Friday.

What do you think of Trump’s meltdown? Talk about it in the comments below.

