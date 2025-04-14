PoliticusUSA is ad-free, thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Remember when Donald Trump said that he would end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office? Trump said it would be easy. He would pick up the phone and make it happen.

Yeah, that didn’t happen.

Instead, we got this on Truth Social:

The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened.

President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!

The invasion of Ukraine was done solely at the whim and direction of Putin. Zelenskyy and Biden did not allow it to begin.

Biden tried to dissuade Russia from invading by telling the world what Putin was about to do.

Trump promised to immediately end the invasion. He has failed to do so, and that failure belongs to Donald Trump.

Just as Trump promised to lower prices as soon as he took office and he didn’t do it, so inflation and the economy belong to Donald Trump.

The blame Biden excuse was old before Trump got started with it.

Joe Biden isn’t the president. Donald Trump is.

Each time that Trump tries to blame Biden, it is more evidence that Trump 2.0 is failing.

