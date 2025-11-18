The most enraging thing is that the mainstream media will play this off as normal.

Donald Trump has been showing signs of cognitive decline for years, but since the corporate and billionaire owned press views the president as a cash cow who is their ticket to sustaining what shred of relevance they have left in the rapidly changing media ecosystem, the press who depend on Trump the most, try to keep what is evident to anyone with eyes and ears hidden in plain sight.

The current president barely resembles the man who first launched a campaign for president a decade ago.

Trump’s ability to shape narratives and newscycles is long gone.

After Republicans got hammered in the 2025 election, Trump decided that the same president who is overseeing rising prices and inflation would be the perfect messenger for the Republican message of affordability.

The problem is that Donald Trump doesn’t have the cognitive ability to deliver the affordability message.

Since Trump will never have to face the voters again, he apparently sees no need to hold rallies and speak to his supporters.

Instead, this president takes every opportunity to speak in front of non-rally audiences to turn those situations into Trump rallies.

What happened at the McDonald’s event was that Donald Trump’s brain went completely on the fritz.

Read below to see this new low for Trump.