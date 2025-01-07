The Daily is now ad-free and easier to read than ever. We are independent of the corporations and billionaires but require your support to bring you what corporate media is afraid to say, so please subscribe.

America Handed The Keys To A Broken Brain

America got to see the reason why Trump hasn’t been all over media like he was after the 2016 election, and it is because the person that is being sent back to the White House doesn’t seem very functional.

This is a snippet from Trump’s attempt at a press conference:

The outgoing administration and they're trying everything they can to make it more difficult. Inflation is continuing to rage and interest rates are far too high. And I've been disappointed to see the Biden administration's attempt to block the reforms of the American people and that they voted for.

They just, we had a landslide election. We won every swing state. We won the popular vote by millions and millions of people. Nobody even knows how many people, millions. And, uh, they're still counting in some areas. You know, there's still counting the vote in some areas. Can you believe this? What? What a place.

What a horrible place. One of the things we're gonna do is we've got to fix the election so that we get honest counts and they get done by 10 o'clock in the evening or something thereabouts. They have places where they're still counting votes. Uh, President Biden's actions yesterday on offshore drilling, banning offshore drilling.

Uh, will not stand. I will reverse it immediately. It will be done immediately, and we will drill baby drill. We're going to be drilling in a lot of other locations, and the energy costs are going to come way down. They'll be brought down to a very low level, and that's going to bring everything else down.

That's what caused it to go up, along with, uh, the ridiculous spending on the Green New Scam. All this money, trillions of dollars. It's like throwing it right out the window, what they're doing. And they're trying to spend so much now, they're just taking money and giving it to anybody that wants it for any project at all if it's, if it's certified under the Green New Scam.

And they don't work. And it's too expensive. And uh, you know, they told me that, uh, we're gonna do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth. It's not smooth because they're doing that. They're playing with the courts, as you know, they've been playing with the courts for four years, probably got me more votes because I got the highest.

It's the most number of votes ever gotten by a Republican by far, actually, by, by a lot. And, uh, you know, we had a great election, so I guess it didn't work. But they're, even to this day, they're playing with the courts, they have their friendly judges that like to try and make everybody happy on the Democrats’ side.

Trump Has Declined Even More Since The Campaign

Seeing even a brief clip of Trump makes it even more laughable that the corporate media thought that putting this shell of a Trump back in the White House would boost their viewership and profits.