Donald Trump keeps trying to prove that his brain has not melted into cottage cheese, and every time he tries, he only raises more doubts and makes the questions grow about his cognitive state.

Trump didn’t do himself any favors by calling in to a Mike Johnson rally for the Republican candidate in the Tennessee special US House election and going off on a bizarre rant that only served to remind voters of why he has a negative job approval rating in a district that he won by 22 points last year.

On Tuesday, Trump held one of his made-for-cable-news cabinet meetings that consisted of members of his cabinet sitting around a table and telling Trump how great he is and how wonderful the country is doing.

The meetings themselves are not newsworthy and are ripped straight out of The Apprentice playbook. Trump gets to look like he is competent and in charge, and the Republican Party hopes that the American people fall for it.

The questions about Trump’s apparent mental decline have apparently started to bother the president, because after complaining about why nobody talks about the job he is doing on the border anymore, Trump wandered off into some wild claims about his health.

The president said:

You know, it’s crazy. They don’t talk about it. They, you’d think, they’d say, well, Trump said a great job in the border. This country is being destroyed by the border. But you always find something new like, is he in good health? Biden was great. But is Trump in good health?

I sit here, I sit here, I do news, four news conferences a day. I ask questions from very intelligent lunatics. You people, I always give. I give the right answers. There’s never a scandal. There’s never a problem I give you. Answers that solve your little problems. You go back and you can’t find anything, but you do.

