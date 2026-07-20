Canada is dealing with hundreds of wildfires, but so is the United States. In fact, the number of wildfires currently burning in the US is more than twice the number in Canada (467 to 200), but this has not stopped Donald Trump and Republicans from blaming Canada.

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Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday:

We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable! I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it. The cost is incalculable!

Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result. This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.

Trump has increasingly become the deranged elderly retiree who wanders around the neighborhood with a ruler measuring the height of people’s grass.

Instead of offering to help our Canadian friends, Trump is trying to slap a new tariff on Canadian goods.