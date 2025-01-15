PoliticusUSA is an alternative to the corporate media that will give news, opinion, and analysis quickly and directly, but we need your support. Please help us grow by becoming a subscriber.

Biden Gets A Crowning Diplomatic Achievement With Gaza Ceasefire

President Biden has worked tirelessly to end the fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Biden has never given up on getting a ceasefire before he left office, and now he has done it. The two sides have agreed to a ceasefire to end fighting that has displaced 90% of the population of Gaza and left civilians on the brink of famine.

Joe Biden deserves an immense amount of credit, and with the ceasefire taking hold on Wednesday night, he will get it.

This is a crowning diplomatic achievement for a career that has been dedicated to diplomacy. Biden did it, but Donald Trump is trying to steal the credit.

Trump Tries To Steal Biden’s Moment

Trump posted on Truth Social:

This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.



With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!



We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!

Trump Deserves No Credit

Trump’s claim that he accomplished things without being in the White House is pathetic and laughable. Donald Trump deserves no credit because he didn’t do anything.

Just as he did with Barack Obama’s economy, Donald Trump, a convicted felon and fraudster, is taking credit for things that were accomplished before he arrived.

Trump is trying to fool the American people, and he should not be allowed to steal Joe Biden’s moment of achievement.

