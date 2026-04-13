For those who track Trump’s second presidency, his latest post, where he shared an AI image of himself as Jesus, was a logical devolution of his mental state.

It was predictable that Trump would go off the rails and attack the Pope and share an AI image of himself as Jesus, because the Iran war talks were a complete failure and oil prices skyrocketed.

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The Trump playbook has been the same for a decade.

When things go wrong, Trump finds a target and tries to change the subject.

The Iran war has gone really wrong, so Trump aimed big and attacked Pope Leo.

Trump posted:

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

…

If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!

Trump’s attack on the Pope was nuts, but what he posted next was worse: