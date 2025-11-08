Donald Trump has been promising the American people that he will reveal his healthcare plan in two weeks for a decade.

Trump’s voluntary deals with drug companies highlight how the president thinks healthcare should operate in the United States.

The mainstream media ran with the headline that Trump struck a deal to lower the cost of weight loss drugs, but left out a few very important points. The drugs would still cost $149/month. The $149 price only covers the pill form of the lowest dose. If you want to use an injectable, that’s still going to be expensive. Suppose a person needs a higher dose, too bad. That will cost more.

The Trump scheme counts on the American people having an extra $149/month sitting around that they can spend on weight loss drugs, and they will be able to take pill form, and need the lowest dose.

That is a lot of fine print. The most critical part is that the deal only involves two manufacturers and is entirely voluntary.

Thursday’s weight loss drugs announcement did provide insight into Trump’s mentality that healthcare should not be a right, and the quality of care a person receives should be based on how much money they have.

In other words, Donald Trump wants to take America back to the broken US healthcare system of the days before Obamacare.

The idea that Trump floated on Saturday would be flat-out deadly for the American people.

Read Trump’s terrible idea below.