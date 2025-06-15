PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

After a decade of Donald Trump being on the national political stage, it is clear to all observers that Trump is incapable of being a decent or normal human being.

Any president after the horrific shootings of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife would show empathy, compassion, and leadership by condemning political violence.

Donald Trump used the shooting to attack Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump told ABC’s Rachel Scott, who posted on X:

On Minnesota - I asked the president about the assassination and whether he plans to call the state's democratic governor @Tim_Walz

"Well, it's a terrible thing. I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too," the president said.