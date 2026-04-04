Days after Trump spoke to the nation and proclaimed that the US was militarily dominant over Iran, the Iranians shot down US fighter jet, and one pilot remains missing. Two Blackhawk helicopters that took part in the search and rescue mission that resulted in one pilot being recovered also took fire from the Iranians.

It is clear that the situation in Iran is nothing like the president described, so with a US pilot missing in Iran, the president has some explaining to do to the nation, but even though he is in Washington, D.C. for Easter weekend, Donald Trump has vanished from public view.

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Trump has not appeared before reporters or taken any questions.

The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell posted on X:

The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran.

Apparently, even Trump is smart enough to understand that it would look bad for him to jet off to Florida to go golfing while a US pilot is missing in Iran, but I am sure that Trump has plenty of words of support for the troops, the country, and the family of the missing pilot on his social media account.