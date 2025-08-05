PoliticusUSA is independent news that will not bend the knee to anyone. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The United States has a lot of problems right now. Job growth has virtually come to a halt, and inflation and prices are both on the rise. Tariffs are killing the economy. Voting rights are under attack, and the country is running out of immigrant labor due to the administration’s immigration policy.

Good thing the country has a president who is on top of things with his finger on the pulse of what matters most.

Wait. What’s Donald Trump doing on the White House roof?

Video:

Yes. That was Trump on the White House roof, making weird hand gestures and yelling at reporters, as he claimed to be inspecting the site of the “new” White House Rose Garden.

Many have said that Trump was on the roof as part of his latest effort to distract from the Epstein files, but Trump could have just as easily been trying to distract from the terrible economy, rising inflation, and lousy jobs report.

There are multiple options that Donald Trump needs to distract the country from right now.

Trump is pulling out of his old look at me reality TV star tricks to try to generate distractions, but they aren’t working anymore.

After a decade of this sideshow, the American people have seen it all before. The gimmicks are getting more desperate. The word scared is being thrown around more and more often to describe this president.

Trump was probably doomed to fail no matter what, but the stench of fear never makes a president successful.

