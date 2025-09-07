PoliticusUSA relies on the support of our readers. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The booing of a president is not a reliable indicator of a political party’s future, but when a president gets booed each time they are shown on the screen at an event, it isn’t a coincidence.

When a president gets booed during the National Anthem, that’s uncharted territory.

Here is Trump getting booed during the Anthem:

Trump was making his saluting sleeping face, which he must think makes him look serious and patriotic, but in reality, he looks like a confused dope who is trying to do what he thinks a patriotic person would do.

The crowd apparently wanted to make sure that it got its point across, because when Trump was shown on the screen later, he drew even more boos.

Video:

This was the US Open, a tennis tournament. It isn’t like Trump was outside an NFL stadium tailgating before kickoff. Tennis tournaments aren’t known for their vocal crowds with outspoken political beliefs.

This was the protest outside the tournament:





It takes a seriously high level of unpopularity to get booed at a tennis tournament, and there may have never been a president in US history who was booed at a sporting event during the National Anthem.

If I were a House or Senate Republican watching this scene with an ounce of common sense, I might start to suspect that my reelection campaign could be in trouble.

Midterm elections have historically been a referendum on the incumbent president.

If this is how voters feel about Trump at a tennis tournament, imagine how people feel about him when they have to fill up the gas tank, buy groceries, or pay their utility bills.

Voters are angry, and that anger has been turned on Trump and his party.

Donald Trump can’t escape. Everywhere he goes, he is reminded that he is a failed president whom most Americans can’t stand.

