Things are getting desperate for Donald Trump and his allies in Congress. Trump is expected to pressure Republican Senators on Wednesday to blow up the filibuster and pass his election-rigging bill, the SAVE America Act.

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Senate Republicans repeated on Tuesday that the SAVE America is not going to happen, and Trump needs to move on.

Politico reported:

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — who are also departing the Senate in part due to Trump — said Monday they, too, will be at the closed-door lunch and urged Trump to turn the page on the SAVE America Act.

“I’m a co-sponsor, but it doesn’t have the votes, and so it’s time to talk about something else,” said Cassidy, who also lost to a Trump-backed primary opponent.

The SAVE America Act is more than a few votes short. 60 votes are required for passage, but only 48 Republicans support it. Even if Republicans got rid of the filibuster, there would not be enough support to pass Trump’s election rigging bill.

This reality has not stopped his allies in the House from trying to force the Senate to change its rules and pass a bill they have less than zero interest in.