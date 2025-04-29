PoliticusUSA is ad-free and independent without special interest influence because of the support of our readers. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After the news broke that Amazon would be informing its customers how much the price of each item that they purchase has increased due to Trump’s tariffs, the president reportedly called Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to get the policy scrapped.

Trump later told reporters, “ Jeff Bezos was very nice. He, was terrific. He solved a problem very quickly and, he did the right thing and he's a good guy.”

By the “right thing,” Trump means the thing that would help him keep the American people misinformed and in the dark about his disastrous tariffs.

What did Amazon do?

The company revised its earlier statement to now say, “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and not going to happen. This was never approved and not going to happen.”

What happened was that Trump complained to Bezos, and Bezos changed the policy.

However, this is a case of trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube, and it is all bad news for Trump.

Trump is already to the point where he is trying to make sure that the American people aren’t given direct evidence that he is crashing the economy. Trump will be in Michigan proclaiming that America is great while it is failing, but what he had to do with Bezos and Amazon was the ultimate loser move.

Instead of selling a great policy, Trump is trying to cover up a bad one, which means that the game is over and the president has already lost.

