PoliticusUSA is independent news that will never bend the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s unpopularity is a basic fact, but somehow, Trump has taken his unpopularity to new heights.

According to the new Pew Research poll, Trump is even losing the support of the people who voted for him, and people who didn’t vote at all:

The vast majority of Trump’s 2024 voters continue to approve of his job performance – but that share is down to 85% from 88% in June and 95% in the weeks after his inauguration.

32% of 2024 nonvoters now approve of Trump’s job performance – down from 36% in June and 45% at the beginning of his term.

The fact that Trump is down ten points with his own voters, and 13 points with people who don’t vote, who are some of the most politically tuned-out people in the country, is especially telling.

To get a true sense of how deeply Trump’s unpopularity runs, look at his approval ratings across all ages and demographics:

White: 47-52 (-5)

Black: 15-83 (-68)

Hispanic: 27-70 (-43)

Asian: 31-66 (-35)

Ages 18-29: 33-66 (-33)

Ages 30-49: 34-65 (-31)

Ages 50-64: 45-54 (-9)

Ages 65+: 44-53 (-9)

Male: 43-56 (-13)

Female: 35-63 (-28)

HS or less: 41-56 (-15)

College grad: 34-65 (-31)

Postgrad: 33-66 (-33)

Dem/Lean Dem: 6-93 (-87)

GOP/Lean GOP: 74-25 (+49)

Trump’s base has been Republicans, white men, and voters with high school diplomas or less. Trump is now at a net double-digit negative with men, and those with a high school education or less.

The non-Republican voters that the GOP is counting on to keep them in power in 2026 and 2028 are fleeing.

The only group keeping Trump’s approval rating from complete collapse is Republicans.

Most presidents, even in this highly polarized time, will maintain at their worst support with at least one age or demographic group.

Donald Trump has none.

The non-Republican America has completely rejected Trump like a bad organ transplant, and they seem to be itching to end his presidency.

What do you think about Trump’s historically bad numbers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment