Republicans don’t seem to have realized it yet, but they have an anchor around their necks that is threatening to wipe them out in 2026. His name is Donald Trump, and he is one of the least popular presidents in the history of polling.

Trump began his return to the White House with numbers that were better than his historically awful first term, but they were still some of the lowest in the history of presidential polling.

Republicans ran around, along with the White House, touting their “mandate,” and they were right; voters did give them a mandate, but it wasn’t a mandate to drive the economy into the ground and dismantle the federal government.

Voters gave Trump a mandate to reduce inflation and lower costs.

When Trump and his party showed no interest in doing anything about inflation and costs, Trump’s approval began to drop, except with one age group. Gen Z, people aged 18-29, at first glance seemed like an odd group to be approving of Trump. It seems that the reason for their approval was that they were holding out hope that Trump could lower inflation and costs just by returning to the White House.

Instead of lowering costs as promised, Trump has made things worse, and Gen Z has seen enough.