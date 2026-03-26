The current President Of The United States has never been good at processing information. It seems that Donald Trump has always had some sort of intellectual limitation.

As Trump has aged, his limitations appear to have become more severe. Trump launched a war against Iran, and if reports are to be believed, he is getting his war briefing videos that feature things being blown up.

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Trump reportedly can’t process information, so his staff makes his briefings as simple as possible.

Trump periodically holds roundly mocked “Dear Leader” style cabinet meetings in front of the cameras, where members of the administration gather to praise him.

On Thursday, Trump held another one of these meetings.

For some reason, Trump loves to deny his cognitive decline in front of the cabinet.

Toward the end of the meeting, Trump was apparently worried about Gavin Newsom, because out of the blue he launched into an attack on the California governor.

Trump said:

I won the election with a very tremendous Hispanic vote, and I think it’s higher now than it was then. So, uh, we’re a party of common sense. The Democrats are a party of insanity. They’re a party that will destroy our country. If I didn’t win this election, I believe our country would’ve been destroyed by now.

One year. This all it would’ve taken if you had Kamala or Sleepy Joe, either one. It wouldn’t have mattered. They’re the same thing. Two sleepy people, two stupid people, I believe, and, and by the way, Gavin Newscum (Newsom), who is one of the candidates. I believe he took himself out of the running when he says he is, he suffers from mental disability, and a reporter said it was terrible that I talked that way about somebody with mental disability.

I said, I have no problem with it, but I don’t want a person with mental disability to be my president. I mean, you don’t want to have a person with mental disability. Being your president. And Gavin Newsom said that he can’t read a speech, he can’t do almost anything. And then he said he’s as dumb as all the people in the room, and he got accused of being a racist, which was an amazing, I thought it was the worst interview I’ve ever seen anybody give.

He’s actually a very stupid person, so I believe he’s out of the running. I think that that statement, that interview. He admitted that he’s a stupid person. I don’t want a stupid person being president.

Gavin Newsom has a learning disability. Dyslexia is not a reflection of a person’s intelligence, but congrats to Trump for discovering a new way to alienate more Americans from him.

It was the next part of his remarks where Trump admitted his own decline without realizing it.

Read and watch below.