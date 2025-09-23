PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Welch's avatar
Julia Welch
1h

Anyone with half a brain could see right through the lies they were spitting out regarding acetaminophen- a word that the POTUS sadly, couldn’t even pronounce. And I am a survivor of COVID although I nearly died and later required heart surgery; I couldn’t wait till I was able to get the vaccine. What an administration of total clowns! A complete embarrassment to the world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brenda Doherty's avatar
Brenda Doherty
1h

Trump continues to write the campaign ads for Democrats running for GOP seats in competitive Congressional districts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture