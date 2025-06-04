Your support helps all of our voices grow. Please consider subscribing to PoliticusUSA.

Senate Majority John Thune said that the SALT tax portion of the bill will need to be changed by the Senate, but SALT House Republicans said that any changes would make them no votes on final passage.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

JOHNSON said he spoke with the SALT Caucus on the House floor just now. The speaker said that he plans to speak to Senate leadership to tell them it’s a “very delicate thing.” Thune says the House salt deal needs to be changed.

Laura Weiss of Punchbowl said that the House Republicans who negotiated the SALT credit agreement said that if the deal is changed, they will vote against the bill:

SALT Caucus Republicans are up in arms over Thune’s comments that SALT deal will likely change in Senate. (Rep.) LALOTA says changing $40K cap “would be like digging up safely buried radioactive waste — reckless, destabilizing and sure to contaminate everything around it”

(Rep.) LAWLER says he’s a no if SALT is changed

Remember, the House passed the bill by a single vote, 215-214, so if one Republican changes their vote from a yes to a no, the bill will die.

Rep. Lawler’s threat means that the entire bill could sink.

The reason why Republicans might be willing to sink the entire bill is that they know that they have until the end of the year to extend the Trump tax cuts.

A growing number of House and Senate Republicans want to abandon the big bill and try to pass the pieces of the bill as stand-alone legislation.

The Big Beautiful Bill is a giant, ugly mess that is close to collapsing under the weight of its own dysfunction. There was always the possibility that if the Senate amended the bill, the House wouldn’t pass it, and those changes are becoming increasingly likely to become reality.

