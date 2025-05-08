PoliticusUSA

Brenda Doherty
1h

The Republicans bill ought to collapse! It cuts benefits to poorer Americans to further enrich the 1%ers.

Bruce Gruber
1h

The trick of Hitler’s paper-mâché’ ‘bag’ of Jew/Gypsy division cost millions of lives. So, too, will the PROJECT 2025 ‘scripting’ of Trumpist cult formation - against the “fear & loathing” of civilized ‘equality’ AND ‘any’ inquiry of ‘SCIENCE’ (especially Climate Change that might intrude on “PROFITS”) … THESE ‘enemies’ of ‘FREE MARKET’ exploitation are the targets of the ‘pure’ (self-proclaimed “superiority” essence) of the nightmarish Milleresque goals of the fascist Nazi/Koch-sucking pseudo-LAW-interpreting spawn who ‘pitchfork’ indigestible poison into ‘democracy’.🥵🙃😎

