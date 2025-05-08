PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s “Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill” Is In Trouble

The idea of putting all of the Republican legislative priorities into one bill for the year is a Donald Trump-pushed notion that Republicans have had concerns about since day one. Senate Republicans, from the beginning of Trump’s second term, expressed a desire to break the bill into manageable pieces that could be more easily passed.

However, Trump is still enraged that Biden got bipartisan big legislation passed, and he is trying to top him.

The problem is that the actual nuts and bolts of the legislation are grinding the process to a crawl.

House Republicans in blue states have a ton of power because they want a full state and local tax deduction, and the red state MAGAs don’t want the deduction, and now the blue state Republicans are threatening to let the whole bill collapse.

Punchbowl News reported:

But here’s the problem for Johnson and Smith: Lawler, LaLota, plus Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Tom Kean (R-N.J.) are incentivized to drag this process out as long as possible to get the best deal they can. And most of them seem absolutely willing to do that.

In fact, some GOP lawmakers and aides have privately argued they’re better off letting the entire reconciliation process collapse and holding out for a late December tax deal with Democrats. A bill like that would almost certainly keep all tax cuts in place, be silent on politically risky spending cuts and restore the full deduction of state and local taxes. That would be a nightmare for the majority of the House Republican Conference but would be a dream for blue-state Republicans.

Trump’s Tax Cut For The Rich, While Killing Medicaid, isn’t Happening Anytime Soon

Since taking back the majority in the 2022 midterm election, House Republicans have demonstrated their incompetence at governing. The one consistency in the House GOP has been their inability to get anything done.

The idea that this group could pass an entire year’s agenda in one bill is a fantasy that borders on derangement.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s deadline of passing this legislation by Memorial Day or shortly after isn’t happening, and the extended deadline of July 4th is probably not going to happen, either.

Republicans are now discussing how it will take months of negotiation to get anything passed.

The blue state Republicans want to stall and potentially crash this process because if they don’t get the state and local deductions, they can kiss their seats goodbye.

The whole process is a house of cards that might be destined to fail.

