Since the Kennedy Center is sitting mostly empty now thanks to the current president, Donald Trump held the House Republican rertreat at the desecrated living monument to former President John F. Kennedy, and during his remarks where even Trump in a moment of lucidity discovered that he was incoherantly rambling or what he calls “weaving” tried to rally the Republican troops as they are being marched off to what looks like a House midterm election slaughter.

Trump rambled for hours as House Republicans sat in silence.

Here is just a taste of what the out-of-his-mind president had to say:

I said, uh, so you’re gonna do it, Emmanuel? No. He said, okay, here’s the story, Emmanuel, if on Monday you haven’t agreed to every single thing that we want, I’m putting a 25% tariff on everything coming out of France, including your wines, your champagnes, and everything else. No, no, no, no. You cannot do that. I said, I can do that, and I will do that even for national security.

I’ll do that, but this is for medical security. 100%. Now, let me explain. The tariff I’m imposing on you is 42 times more expensive than what I’m asking for you in return. So you can either have a 25% tariff added onto you, like I did with China on Fentanyl. I put a 20% penalty tax on China and it’s drying up because the tax is far more than they make with fentanyl.

But with the other nations, I said, uh, you’re gonna do it. And you know what? He said, you can’t do that to me. I said, " Yes, I can. Don’t worry about it. It’s not gonna be that bad. You just have to explain it to your people. Your 39 million people, who, by the way, don’t vote by mail. They vote on paper ballots.

They tried voting by mail and there was fraud all over the country. We are the only country that votes by mail essentially. You know that, right? You know, speaker, that’s another thing. We’re the only country that’s stupid enough to vote by mail. Even Jimmy Carter’s commission said, don’t do it. But just to finish so that you won’t say he wanders.

Emmanuel said to me, do all, uh, you have a deal. I would love to increase my prescription drug prices by 200% or whatever. I would love to do if he such an honor. Whatever you want, Donald, please don’t tell the population. Please, Donald. I pick you every country.

Video:

Trump also talked about healthcare, and that is where he made an unintentional admission.

