On Monday, Donald Trump melted down because reality finally penetrated his bubble of delusion through five polls that showed the American people rejecting Trump and his presidency on every issue.

Trump thinks that he can move America’s thinking through proclamation as he declared, “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE! We are doing GREAT, better than ever before.”

The country is definitely not doing great. It was, by any objective economic measure, doing much better under Joe Biden.

After putting the auto industry on the verge of collapse, Trump is scrambling and will now announce that he is easing tariffs on auto imports and auto parts.

The Wall Street Journal quoted a new position from the White House that was complete gibberish:

Asked about the coming relief for automakers, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a White House briefing on Tuesday that the decision shows the president’s commitment to bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. “We want to give the automakers a path to do that quickly, efficiently and create as many jobs as possible,” he said. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will sign an executive order on auto tariffs later Tuesday.

Trump supposedly put the tariffs on the auto industry and auto parts to create jobs, but now he is easing the tariffs to create jobs?

So, adding tariffs and removing them both creates jobs, according to the Trump administration.

Trump’s statements come from a man whose brain has broken, and his policies are coming from an administration that is broken and seems to have no leadership, plan, or direction.

Now that a recession is coming, the White House is flailing around and thinking that they can avoid it by reversing a tiny bit of what they are doing, but the damage and destruction have already been done.

There is no turning back.

Trump can’t handle that he is a failure, and his constant flip-flops on tariffs are a non-verbal acknowledgement that his presidency is failing.