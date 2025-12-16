The second Trump administration has long appeared to be an even more flimsy house of cards than the first.

By surrounding himself with only loyalists, Trump abandoned any pretense of potential administrative competency for the first presidential administration in American history that functions as a royal court.

Trump White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had done a good job of keeping a low profile, which is a necessary skill for anyone who serves as Trump’s chief of staff. The chief of staff can’t get too much attention or appear to be exerting control over Trump.

Little did we know that Wiles was giving 11 interviews to Vanity Fair for a piece about the people inside the second Trump administration.

The two parts of the profile contain a ton of information, and it has sent the White House into frenzied damage control.

The profile is so bad that the White House had every cabinet member release a statement in support of Susie Wiles.

This is what Trump’s Chief of Staff had to say about members of the administration:

We often spoke on Sundays after church. Wiles, an Episcopalian, calls herself “Catholic lite.” One time we spoke while she was doing her laundry in her Washington, DC, rental. Trump, she told me, “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Vance’s conversion from Never Trumper to MAGA acolyte, she said, has been “sort of political.” The vice president, she added, has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” Russell Vought, architect of the notorious Project 2025 and head of the Office of Management and Budget, is “a right-wing absolute zealot.” When I asked her what she thought of Musk reposting a tweet about public sector workers killing millions under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, she replied: “I think that’s when he’s microdosing.”

The candid assessments of Trump and others weren’t the worst of it.

Wiles blew apart Trump’s Epstein files cover story in the most damaging way possible.

Read what Wiles has to say about Trump and the Epstein files below.