To those who are paying attention and willing to talk about it, Trump’s cognitive issues have been worsening for years. It was one thing for the increasingly impaired-sounding president to swim in conspiracy theories and accept fake peace prizes from soccer governing bodies.

It is something very different for those potential cognitive issues to start a war and potentially get members of the US military killed.

The president isn’t doing anything about rising prices and affordability. Trump’s presidency is a political sinking ship. This president has embarked on his own fantasy agenda that involves fighting imaginary drug wars in a warped mash-up of the Reagan administration and a deadly Miami Vice episode.

Trump sat down with Politico after they gave him the political equivalent of a Happy Meal toy by naming him the most influential man in Europe, and the interview showed how broken and deadly Trump’s mind has become.

Trump was asked about using US ground forces in Venezuela by Politico’s Dasha Burns, and he answered:

I don’t comment on that. I wouldn’t say that one way or the other. I can say this, that, uh, he sent us millions of people, many from prisons, many drug dealers, drug lords, uh, mental institution ... people in mental institutions. He sent them into our country, where we have a ... where we had a very stupid president. You know that. Bi ... Biden’s a low-IQ person, especially nowadays. I mean, he was low-IQ 30 years ago, but he’s especially low-IQ now. And, uh, what he did to our country is not good. Tren de Aragua, the gangs, one of the meanest gangs in the world.

…

No, no, he sent a lot of these people. He also sends in a lot of drugs. So we’ll see how it all works out. But I can’t ...

Video:

None of what Trump said was true or based in reality, but things were about to get even worse.

