Donald Trump once again tried to travel and demonstrated the depth of his mental decline while speaking to reporters from his golf club in Scotland, where he was meeting the president of the EU.

The EU President could only sit there, staring at Trump in what must have been a look of disbelief at his rant.

Video:

The topic was immigration, at least it started out that way before Trump went off into a deranged direction.

The best way to understand the depth of the president’s decline is to read his remarks, and Trump’s rant in Scotland demonstrated why the White House no longer releases transcripts of his remarks, saying:

I will say this, you know, they did ask me when I got off the plane. Immigration. Europe has tremendous problem. We do too. But we've sealed our borders, our border. We have nobody coming in, and we have hundreds of thousands of people being taken out. And the bad ones first. And I think we're doing a very good job of that. But we had I mean, it literally registered zero people last month. You probably saw that. Nobody and Europe has a very similar problem. I think they're going to end up in the same place. You might as well go there quicker.

And the other thing I say to Europe, we will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us. They're killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains. And I'm not talking about airplanes. I'm talking about beautiful plains. Beautiful areas in the United States. And you look up and you see windmills all over the place. It's a horrible thing. It's the most expensive form of energy. It's no good.