There are two things that you need to know about Donald Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton in the Republican Texas Senate primary runoff before we talk about how this move helps Democrats.

Senate Republicans did not want Trump to endorse Paxton because they think the Texas Attorney General will endanger the seat. Senate Republicans have been lobbying Trump for months to endorse incumbent Sen. John Cornyn who fares much better with Texas moderate voters, and would have been a difficult matchup for the Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Trump likely made this endorsement now because internal polling shows Paxton winning the runoff. If Paxton was going to lose, Trump would not go near him or offer an endorsement. Trump loves to endorse candidates who already look like they are going to win, and then brag about his endorsement record. The president is doing it again in Texas.

Trump’s endorsement of Paxton is very long, so we’ll only look at part of it:

The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!

I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved. Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward because with the Filibuster, as an example, the Democrats will terminate it on their First Day in Office, giving us two extra States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and a greatly enlarged Supreme Court of the United States, probably going with their Dream Number of 21 Justices from the 9 that we currently have — And these new Justices will be Radical Left Lunatics! Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way. Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

This endorsement by Trump was bonkers. Trump seems to be campaigning for the Senate seat in Texas.

The president also delivered a dose of nonsense as he tried to scare Texans into voting for Paxton over Talarico in November.