PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and refusing to bend the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

One of the most frustrating elements of how the mainstream media covers Trump is the frequency with which they run with the administration’s framing.

For example, the White House claimed that Trump would be signing an executive order making English the official language of the United States.

Executive orders aren’t laws, so Trump can’t make English the official language for the entire country. Executive Orders do guide and instruct the Executive Branch how they implement the law.

The AP, outside of their headline about Trump making English the official language, did a good job of explaining what the EO will mean in real-world terms:

The order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order.

The executive order will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organizations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Anyone receiving federal funding will feel pressured to not offer non-English services and documents, but that is what Trump wants. The federal government will likely stop offering non-English services.

22% of people in the US speak a language other than English at home. 13.2% of people in the United States speak Spanish. In total, 68 million people in the US speak a language other than English.

Given these numbers from the US Census, it is clear who Trump, with this Executive Order. It is mostly Spanish-speaking, non-white residents.

If a citizen who speaks Spanish tries to contact the federal government, they may not be able to get assistance, even though they are a legal resident and a taxpayer.

Imagine paying into Social Security and running into a problem, but when you contact the Social Security office, there is no help available because they only offer English services.

This is the situation that Trump is setting up. Trump is cutting off access to government documents and services to non-English speakers.

The Executive Order isn’t really about making English the official language. The Executive Order is about harming people who are not white in the United States.

What do you think about Trump’s Executive Order? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment