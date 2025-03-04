PoliticusUSA is ad-free and solely supported by readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

There is a reality that Donald Trump spends each day trying to distract the country from seeing.

The clock is Trump’s enemy. Every moment that ticks by is another inch closer to his presidency being over. Trump is a term-limited president, and even though he might technically occupy the office for four years, his time to be effective is much less.

Harry Enten of CNN discussed Trump’s awful poll numbers and how they could bring his entire presidency down:

The word here that I would use to describe Trump. is awful. In fact, the only person who does worse than Trump does right now with a plus one net approval rating is himself back in 2017 when he was at minus eight. So he's doing better than he was going to say.

You could put it another way. He's making gains. He's making gains, but he's doing worse than everybody else. The average president at this point, get this plus 27 points on their net approval rating. Donald Trump is doing historically awful. The only person he beats is again himself from term Number one.

How about on the issue that, one, he says he was most elected to, to fix, and he said he would do it on day one, which would be the economy. On the economy. Well, he beat himself on overall, but on the economy, he can't even beat himself. Again, this is historically the worst going back in polling at this point in a presidency, the net approval rating on the economy.

He's right now at minus four points. In term number one, he was at plus eight points. Historically, the averages Plus 15 points. He is doing nearly 20 points worse than the average president when it comes to the economy on net approval rating. He is historically doing awful, awful, awful. Week, week, week. And on the issue on which he was elected to, of course, fix, he is doing historically awful.

This is not good. If this number holds You can guarantee his overall approval rating will go down and it could take his entire presidency with him.

Trump’s presidency could effectively be over by January 2027. Keep reading below to find out how and why.