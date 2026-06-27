Trump’s Great American State Fair has been a disaster. The State Fair seems to be misnamed, as there is nothing about the event that resembles a fair. If you were expecting a cross between a World’s Fair and your local county or state fair, you’d be mistaken. The fair has one major ride, which was broken when The Washingtonian visited. There weren’t any reported fair foods or games. The whole fair was described as “bleak.”

After almost all of the musical acts dropped out, Trump announced that he would headline the opening of the Great American State Fair himself.

NBC News reported that the attendance for Trump’s Great American State Fair rally was poor:

Merchandise tables sold red “America Is Back” baseball caps, in the style of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats, and an assortment of Freedom 250 shirts, scarves and knickknacks. Concessionaires sold snacks and soft drinks. More than one attendee expressed disappointment after walking into a stand advertising beer and being informed no alcohol was available.

Roughly half of those in Wednesday’s crowd of more than 1,000 wore Trump’s slogans or likeness on their clothes. For them, America’s 250th birthday was secondary to an opportunity to see the president.

Trump has spent days trying to claim that 45,000 people were in attendance.