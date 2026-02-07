There is no information reportedly on the whistleblower complaint involving Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that has not been released to Congress or delivered through proper channels.

The complaint is reportedly so sensitive that it could jeopardize national security, and a new report provides more potential information about the complaint and how the Trump administration handled it.

The Guardian reported:

Last spring, the National Security Agency (NSA) detected evidence of an unusual phone call between an individual associated with foreign intelligence and a person close to Donald Trump, according to a whistleblower’s attorney briefed on the existence of the call.

The highly sensitive communique, which has roiled Washington over the past week, was brought to the attention of the director of national intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard – but rather than allowing NSA officials to distribute the information further, she took a paper copy of the intelligence directly to the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, the attorney, Andrew Bakaj, said.

One day after meeting Wiles, Gabbard told the NSA not to publish the intelligence report. Instead, she instructed NSA officials to transmit the highly classified details directly to her office.

The description is revealing. A person close to Trump is not the same as a member of the administration. Without knowing who this person is, it is impossible to assess the seriousness of the threat, but there are some major dangers here for the country.