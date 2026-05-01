If you are a Republican running for office in any part of the country that is not dark red in 2026, how are you supposed to run in this mess?

That is what Republicans all over the country are asking themselves. Some Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) have chosen to deny reality and claim that everything is wonderful.

The truth is clearer in the Washington Post/ABC News/IPSOS poll:

President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is as unpopular among Americans as the Iraq War during the year of peak violence in 2006 and the Vietnam War in the early 1970s, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, amid growing economic pain and fears of terrorism as a result of the military campaign.

Sixty-one percent of Americans say that using military force against Iran was a mistake, with fewer than 2 in 10 Americans believing that the U.S. actions in Iran have been successful. About 4 in 10 say it has been unsuccessful, while another 4 in 10 say it is “too soon to tell.”

Trump’s Iran war is the inverse of Bush’s Iraq war, which became unpopular when it was clear that Americans were getting injured and dying and there was no hope of winning.

The Trump conflict has turned on the economic pain that the Iranians have been able to inflict on the American people in a war that also looks impossible for the US to win.

Trump’s war has taken a bad economy and made it worse.

The president has inflamed an already angry electorate so much that even mainstream people like CNN’s John King are calling the war a disaster.