The American people see the truth. The vast majority, usually somewhere between 65%-80% of respondents in a poll, blame Donald Trump for the economic problems and things that are going wrong in the country.

Yet, the administration continues to blame Joe Biden even though he has not been in office for nearly a year and a half.

Spirit Airlines had been struggling for years. In fact, all airlines are currently struggling, so it is important to be realistic about the situation that Spirit was in before the Iran War.

A budget airline that was hanging on by its fingertips before Trump came back into office was pushed over the edge by Trump’s destruction of the economy.

That is the common-sense explanation for what happened to Spirit, but that isn’t the explanation that the Trump administration is using.

At a Saturday press conference, Transportation Sean Duffy gave a weird explanation for why the administration couldn’t come up with a deal to save Spirit, “Again, they have the final say of whether they want to do a deal with the government But also from the government’s perspective, we oftentimes don’t have a half a billion dollars laying around in a spare account that we can put into a bailout of an airline. So, there was creative thinking on how it could happen. Those two things never materialized.”

The administration has no problem coming up with money to bail out foreign governments that are friendly to Trump, but they can’t come to a deal to save 17,000 jobs.

Duffy said the person to blame for this job loss is Joe Biden.