Donald Trump’s hijacking of the Kennedy Center is not going well for the president, or for the living monument to JFK.

Trump came back into office, appointed himself and various political lackeys to the board, and then named himself chairman.

The president later rigged a vote to rename the Kennedy Center for himself, even though only an act of Congress can make changes to the center. Trump is currently being sued to get his name immediately off the building.

Trump has also used the Kennedy Center to award himself a fake peace prize from soccer’s governing body and to honor supporters like Lee Greenwood.

Donald Trump has turned the monument into a political body, which is why so many artists are now canceling shows and refusing to perform there.

CBS News reported:

A planned Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center, a holiday tradition at the Washington, D.C., performing arts center dating back more than 20 years, has been canceled.

…

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," Redd told The Associated Press in an email.

…

Numerous artists have called off Kennedy Center performances since Mr. Trump returned to office, including Issa Rae and Peter Wolf. Lin-Manuel Miranda canceled a planned production of “Hamilton.”

Trump’s crew responded to artists who didn't want to be associated with them by threatening to sue.

