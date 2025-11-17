One of the consistencies of Donald Trump’s politics is that he always believes that he is the smartest person in the room and everyone else is an idiot. Of course, the person who thinks they are the smartest person in the room is usually the village idiot, which nicely sums up the current state of the country.

Trump has tried to play both sides of the Epstein files. The president publicly claims that he wants the files released, while privately using his power to block their release.

For a while, the trick worked until Trump decided to block the release of the files.

It’s not the Department of Justice blocking the release of the files. It’s Donald Trump.

Trump has the ability to order the full release of the files at any time. Trump could release the files right now if he wanted to.

One of Trump’s favorite ploys is to play the powerless observer when he is faced with a situation that could easily change, but chooses not to do so.

Trump stepped into his powerless observer role when he told House Republicans to vote for the release of the Epstein files.

Trump posted on his social media site:

As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat “Shutdown.”

The Republican victory on the shutdown is government funding until the end of January, and jacking up health insurance premiums for 24 million people. If that is what passes for a win in Trump’s party, no one Republicans might be doomed in 2026.

