It is okay for people to get older. In fact, staying alive is a good thing, but when an administration that lies pathologically mixes with a person who is ever to return to the presidency, who is showing signs of decline, a physical goes from being a standard release of information to a wild document that denies reality.

All presidents have final approval over what goes into their medical reports. Regular people don’t have editorial over their doctors, but the President Of The United States does.

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Keep this in mind while looking at the results of Trump’s latest physical.

There are three parts of this report that raise eyebrows.

Let’s look at what the report says about Trump’s cardiac health:

Cardiac: Coronary CT angiography demonstrated no arterial obstruction or structural abnormalities of the heart or major vessels. In addition, AI-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. Additional testing, including an echocardiogram, showed no abnormalities. Cardiac chambers and valves are normal with a preserved ejection fraction. Cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Overall, cardiac function is normal, and circulation to the extremities remains intact.

Trump believes that exercise is bad for your health because he thinks the body has a finite amount of energy and exercise wastes it. This is also a president who loves fast food.