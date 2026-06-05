Trump’s learned from Disney paying off his bogus defamation lawsuit claim that big corporate media could be shaken down for cash, and the threat of an expensive lawsuit could be used as a means of dictating coverage and controlling the media.

After Disney, Trump responded by mounting an ongoing campaign to get late-night host Jimmy Kimmel fired from the network.

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Trump also got paid off from an even more bogus defamation lawsuit that he filed against 60 Minutes, but that payoff was more about greasing the wheels so that CBS could be sold to David Ellison, a Trump ally, who took over the network, got rid of late night host Stephen Colbert, and has gutted 60 Minutes.

Trump didn’t like the way a BBC documentary talked about his attempted coup after the 2020 election, so he filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.

This time, the president’s target is fighting back.

The Trump lawsuit against the BBC has reached the discovery phase. Trump’s legal team has made hundreds of requests for documents. The BBC has turned over tens of thousands of documents.

The BBC has done something Trump’s other targets were too afraid to do. The BBC has also made document requests of Trump, and what they have asked for has stopped the president dead in his tracks.